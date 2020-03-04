Bed Bath gets a new chief merchandising officer

It's the first major hire for CEO Mark Tritton since he joined the company in late 2019.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has tapped Walgreens' (NASDAQ:WBA) Chief Merchandising Officer Joe Hartsig to become its chief merchant as the struggling retailer looks to turn itself around.

Hartsig will also become president of Bed Bath's Harmon Stores business - which oversees shops that sells cosmetics, health essentials and beauty items - effective immediately.

"To rebuild our business, we need leaders of change," Tritton said in a statement.