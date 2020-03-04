Volatility returns with futures ahead by 2%

"Stocks skyrocket on stimulus hopes," "tank after the Fed's half-point cut" (could've done more?), then "soar again following Super Tuesday," were some of the headlines we've seen over the last few days as market watchers try to assign reasons for the wild movement.

While there was more volatility overnight as Dow futures shot up another 510 points , the bottom line is that the market is still trying to find a floor and gauge how the coronavirus will impact various sectors of the economy.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields also touched an all-time low of 0.906% as markets bet on additional easing at upcoming Fed meetings.