Volatility today is to the upside with futures ahead by 2%

"Stocks skyrocket on stimulus hopes," "tank after the Fed's half-point cut" (could've done more?), then "soar again following Biden's Super Tuesday success," are some of the headlines we've seen over the last few days as market watchers try to assign reasons for the wild movement.

While there was more volatility overnight as Dow futures shot up another 510 points , the bottom line is that the market is still trying to find a floor and gauge how the coronavirus will impact various sectors of the economy.

On that note, we'll get some further data points today, including auto sales, ISM's non-manufacturing index, final readings of IHS Markit's composite and services PMI, the ADP employment report and Fed's Beige Book.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields also touched an all-time low of 0.906% as markets bet on additional easing at upcoming Fed meetings.