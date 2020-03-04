Big repo demand as operations reach $120B
- Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped below 1% on Tuesday and touched an all-time low of 0.906%, following the Fed's first emergency move since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.
- The central bank has only another percentage point, or 100 basis points, left to ease until it hits zero, triggering some speculation of quantitative easing.
- Meanwhile, there was huge demand in the repo market, with the New York Fed's (overnight and 14-day) operations totaling $120B.
- It had hoped to reduce its bill purchases in Q2, but uncertainty over the coronavirus could require the Fed to prolong its balance sheet expansion.