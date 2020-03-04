Big repo demand as operations reach $120B

Mar. 04, 2020 5:08 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields dropped below 1% on Tuesday and touched an all-time low of 0.906%, following the Fed's first emergency move since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis.
  • The central bank has only another percentage point, or 100 basis points, left to ease until it hits zero, triggering some speculation of quantitative easing.
  • Meanwhile, there was huge demand in the repo market, with the New York Fed's (overnight and 14-day) operations totaling $120B.
  • It had hoped to reduce its bill purchases in Q2, but uncertainty over the coronavirus could require the Fed to prolong its balance sheet expansion.
