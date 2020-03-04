OPEC+ nears deal for 1M bpd in output cuts

After initially recommending a cut of 600K barrels per day to support prices, the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee has proposed slashing oil output by an extra 1M bpd during the second quarter.

That would be in addition to 2.1M bpd in current output cuts - including 1.7M bpd in curbs by the group and other voluntary reductions by Saudi Arabia - amid a 27% tumble by Brent crude and WTI since January.

OPEC+ is set to meet in Vienna on March 5-6 despite other international conferences being canceled due to the coronavirus.

WTI crude futures +1.7% to $47.97/bbl.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX, USAI, NRGU, NRGD, AOIL, NRGZ, YGRN, NRGO