Coronavirus updates: WFH, Italy, death rates

Companies ranging from Google and Twitter to Indeed and JPMorgan have asked many of their employees to work from home to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Italy (79 deaths, 2,502 cases) is now the worst-affected country from the coronavirus outside Asia, overtaking Iran now in terms of the number of fatalities and infections from the virus.

WHO added that the coronavirus death rate is 3.4% globally, higher than previously thought (and compared to the 1% infected by seasonal flu), but it doesn't spread as efficiently as influenza .