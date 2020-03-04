Emergency rate cuts go global?
Mar. 04, 2020 5:59 AM ETBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- The European Central Bank and the Bank of England are likely to announce stimulus measures in the coming days after the U.S. Fed surprised with a large emergency rate cut.
- "The ECB could introduce a special facility targeting SMEs (small and medium enterprises) hit by the crisis with looser terms and conditions than other open-market operations," added Frederik Ducrozet, senior economist at Pictet Wealth Management.
- The ECB is also providing other types of stimulus to the eurozone via an open-ended bond-purchase program and cheaper funding for banks.