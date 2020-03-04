SAIC to offer $400M in senior notes due 2028

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) to commence an offering of $400M of senior unsecured notes due 2028.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering of Notes, cash on its balance sheet, borrowings under its credit facility and proceeds from the sale of receivables under its receivable factoring facility to finance the acquisition of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of the Unisys Federal operating unit of Unisys Corporation and to pay related fees and expenses, with any remaining net proceeds being used for general corporate purposes.