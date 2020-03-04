Roche liver cancer test nabs accelerated review status in U.S.

The FDA has granted Breakthrough Device Designation to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Elecys GALAD score as an aid in diagnosing early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The company says the algorithmic score combines gender and age with biomarker results from three tests, Elecsys AFP, AFP-L3 and PIVKA-II, to provide clinicians with a clearer picture of HCC risk.

The designation, akin to Breakthrough Therapy status for a drug, provides for more intensive guidance on development by the FDA, the involvement of more senior agency personnel, the assignment of a case manager and priority review of the marketing application.