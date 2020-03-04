J. Jill +15% after posting narrower loss than anticipated

J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) reports Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $11.8M to top the consensus mark of $9.3M.

Comparable sales decreased by 2.8% during the quarter. Direct to consumer net sales represented 47.3% of total sales. Gross margin was 59.5% of sales vs. 63.1% a year ago.

Looking ahead, the retailer expects Q1 revenue to drop 2% to 4% and EPS of $$0.06 to $0.08. Full-year revenue is seen falling 2% to 4% vs. -1.0% consensus and EPS of $0.10 to $0.14 is anticipated vs. -$0.05 consensus. "We have entered fiscal 2020 with strong focus on gross margin stabilization and recovery driven by enhanced inventory discipline and improved product assortments," says Interim CEO James Scully.

JILL +15.12% premarket to $0.99.

