Wedbush sees Urban Outfitters as oversold

Wedbush Securities points out a long-term opportunity for investors with shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) oversold following the retailer's Q4 earnings report.

"We see guidance as prudent, and believe URBN is making the right decision on building the subscription program and rewarding outperformance, and see the upcoming investment in distribution facility in EU and NA as a correct step to achieve long-term success," she writes.

For the short term, Wedbush sees Q1 EPS of $0.14 out of URBN vs. $0.20 prior estimate and $0.27 consensus.

Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Urban Outfitters and price target of $25.

URBN -5.97% premarket to $21.75.

