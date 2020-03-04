Acadia's trofinetide nabs RPD tag in U.S. for rare neurological disorder

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) and licensor Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCPK:NURPF) announce that the FDA has granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation to trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that occurs almost exclusively in girls.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be used for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.

ACAD owns North American rights to the IGF-1 analog under an August 2018 agreement with Neuren.