Old Dominion Freight Line says yields continue to improve

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) reports revenue per day decreased 1.0% in February due to a 5.2% decrease in LTL tons per day that was partially offset by an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight.

The company says the change in LTL tons per day was attributable to a 3.7% decrease in LTL shipments per day and a 1.5% decrease in LTL weight per shipment.

For the quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel surcharges increased 4.3% and 4.5%, respectively.

CEO Greg Gantt says the company is off to a good start this year as and revenue trends are in alignment with our initial expectations. "While our revenue for February was down on a year-over-year basis, our volume trends were consistent and yields also continued to improve. Our revenue accelerated throughout the month, and we expect to see continued acceleration through the end of the quarter," he notes.

Looking ahead, Old Dominion remains mindful of increased risks to the domestic economy and the potential impact on the demand for its services.

Source: Press Release