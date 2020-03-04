AT&T sets new $4B accelerated share buyback

AT&T (NYSE:T) +1.8% pre-market after announcing it will retire $4B of its common stock beginning in Q2 through a new accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley.

The move follows a similar $4B transaction in which the company is retiring shares in the current quarter.

AT&T expects the two accelerated buybacks, combined with open market repurchases, will bring total common shares retired in 2020 to more than 250M through April.

The company has said it planned to use 50%-70% of free cash flow after dividends to retire ~70% of the shares it issued to fund its acquisition of Time Warner by the end of 2022.