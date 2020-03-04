Analysts praise Lam Research's analyst day targets

Morgan Stanley (Equal-Weight, $314 target) says the Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) analyst day featured "several incremental positives," including a strong earnings target and a higher FCF return plan.

The firm sees Lam as a core holding, but "can see more upside elsewhere around the theme of memory improvement."

KeyBanc (Overweight, $385) praises the "strong revenue growth and margin expansion" in the long-term model and sees the targets as conservative.

KeyBanc expects market share gains ahead for Lam.

Lam Research shares are up 2.3% pre-market to $298.02.

