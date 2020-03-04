Veeva target raised after 'clean beat'

Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating on Veeva (NYSE:VEEV) and lifts the target from $175 to $176 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm notes the "clean beat across all metric," billings that were "well ahead of expectations," and a Subscription Vault forecast that suggests "plenty of room" to grow.

Canaccord Genuity (Hold, $165) notes that Veeva "historically has been quite prudent when it comes to setting financial targets," which makes the raised revenue outlook "a signal of confidence."

Canaccord is positive on Veeva's long-term potential but wants "broader signs of stability" before leaving the sidelines.