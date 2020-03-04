Alnylam and Vir Biotech expand partnership into Covid-19

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) have expanded their collaboration to include RNAi therapeutics to potentially treat SARS-CoV-2 infection, the coronavirus causing the current outbreak, COVID-19.

Vir will lead development while Alnylam will retain an option for 50/50 participation.

Alnylam says it has designed and synthesized over 350 siRNAs targeting all available SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 genomes.

The companies are also collaborating on a treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection called VIR-2218 (ALN-HBV02), currently in Phase 1/2 development.