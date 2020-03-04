Navistar -1.4% on wider loss, reviewing buyout offer

Net loss of $36M, or ($0.36) per diluted share vs. net income of $11M, or $0.11 per diluted share a year ago.

Navistar's board is also carefully reviewing an unsolicited proposal from its alliance partner TRATON regarding a potential transaction to acquire the company.

The firm reiterated both its 2020 industry guidance and full-year financial guidance, pending any change to operations from the coronavirus.

Industry retail deliveries of Class 6-8 trucks and buses in the United States and Canada are forecast to be in the range of 335K-365K units, with Class 8 retail deliveries between 210K-240K units. Revenues are expected to be in the range of $9.25B-$9.75B.

NAV -1.4% premarket

Q1 results