Wells Fargo sees Chipotle running to $1K

Wells Fargo upgrades Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) to an Overweight rating from Equal-weight on confidence in the growth story.

"We believe Chipotlane stores are set to accelerate the company’s move back toward all-time high store-level sales, margins and returns, which we do not believe is appreciated by the market," writes analyst Jon Tower.

Tower sees Chipotlane stores carrying higher volumes (~16% better), margins (~10% better) and overall returns than traditional format stores.

"We have greater confidence in company reaching new highs for system AUVs and regaining (if not besting) historical highs for store-level margins which should culminate in earnings exceeding our prior (and the Street’s current) expectations over the next several years," he adds.

WF assigns a price target of $1,000 to Chipotle vs. the average sell-side PT of $930.11 and 52-week high of $940.28.