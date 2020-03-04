Allergan and Editas Medicine dose first patient mid-stage study of blindness medicine

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) announce the treatment of the first patient in the BRILLIANCE trial of AGN-151587 (EDIT-101), an experimental medicine delivered via sub-retinal injection under development for the treatment of Leber congenital amaurosis 10 (LCA10).

The trial is the world’s first human study of an in vivo, or inside the body, CRISPR genome editing medicine. The study will assess the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of AGN-151587 in approx. 18 patients.

In March 2017, both the companies entered into a strategic alliance under which Allergan received exclusive access and the option to license up to five of Editas' genome editing programs for ocular diseases, including AGN-151587 (EDIT-101).