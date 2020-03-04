Campbell Soup raises FY2020 Adjusted EPS outlook

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) reports organic net sales growth of 1% in Q2, driven by gains in Snacks.

Revenue by segments: Meals and beverages: $1.224B (flat); Snacks: $938M (-1%).

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 150 bps to 34.4%, driven primarily by productivity improvements, the benefits from cost savings initiatives and favorable product mix.

Adjusted EBIT increased 4% to $364M.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $9.975B to $10.1B; Adjusted EBIT: $1.37B to $1.41B; Adjusted EPS: $2.45 to $2.53.

FY2020: Net sales and Organic net sales: -1% to +1%; Adjusted EBIT: +2% to +4%; Adjusted EPS: $2.55 to $2.60 from previous guidance of $2.50 to $2.55.

CPB +2.13% premarket.

