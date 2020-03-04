Mizuho says buy Ceridian on pullback

Mizuho calls the current Ceridian HCM Holding (NYSE:CDAY) pullback "an attractive buying opportunity."

Analyst Siti Panigrahi says the Fed's rate cut will "negatively impact the company’s float revenue," but he sees CDAY as "well positioned to exceed current expectations in 2020."

The analyst sees "much higher" upsides to revenue and EBITDA from Digital Wallet and the Canadian Federal Payroll System.

Mizuho maintains a Buy rating and $80 price target. CDAY has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.