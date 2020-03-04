Dollar Tree -4% after light guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) reports comparable sales increased 0.4% in Q4 to miss the consensus mark of +1.8%.

Comparable sales were up 1.4% at Dollar Tree-branded stores vs. +2.2% consensus and fell 0.8% at Family Dollar stores vs. +1.3% consensus.

Gross margin improved 20 bps to 31.0% of sales during the quarter to edge past the consensus estimate of 30.7%. Operating margin was 9.2% of sales vs. 9.1% consensus.

Looking ahead, Dollar Tree sees Q1 revenue of $5.89B to $5.99B vs. $6.02B and EPS of $1.00 to $1.09 vs. $1.20 consensus.

CEO outlook: "Plans for the year include approximately 1,250 Family Dollar H2 renovations, the launch of Dollar Tree Plus! 2.0 initiative, and a focus on driving sales, improving gross margin and managing costs effectively... While our first quarter outlook includes expected pressure from the incremental tariffs and promotional activity, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver improved sales, operating margin and earnings in the following three quarters and for full-year fiscal 2020."

DLTR -3.75% premarket to $78.75 (52-week low).

Previously: Dollar Tree EPS beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (March 4)