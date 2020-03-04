GE maintains 2020 forecast despite coronavirus hit

While the coronavirus will impact its upcoming results, General Electric (NYSE:GE) is backing its financial outlook for 2020.

Covid-19 will hit free cash flow by $300M-$500M in Q1, as well as operating profits by $200M-$300M. Adjusted Q1 earnings are seen at around $0.10 per share, compared to a pre-coronavirus Street forecast of $0.13.

For all of 2020, General Electric sees revenue growth in the low-single digits across its power, aviation, renewable energy and health care segments, but sees profits margins expanding in its troubled power division. GE Capital is expected to generate a loss of between $0.3B-$0.5B.

Management will also discuss a compensation deal with Boeing - for jet engine payments - on a conference call starting at 8:00 a.m. ET.