Proofpoint +2.4% after upgrade on industry strength

First Analysis raises Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from Outperform to Strong Buy with a $143 target, a 33% upside.

The firm left last week's RSA Conference viewing the overall cybersecurity market as an attractive investment area.

First Analysis sees the coronavirus as only an indirect threat to most of the industry but notes that the virus-related pullback presents an attractive entry point.

The firm also sees upside for Proofpoint in the ObserveIT acquisition.