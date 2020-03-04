Abercrombie & Fitch +8% after profit topper

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) reports comparable sales rose 1.0% in Q4 to match the consensus expectation.

A strong 8% comp at Abercrombie brand stores offset a 2% drop at Hollister stores.

The retailer churned up gross margin at 58.2% of sales vs. 57.6% consensus and operating margin arrived at 10.6% of sales vs. 9.7% consensus. The efforts to reduce gross square footage and accelerate the rationalization of the flagship fleet seem to have paid off.

Looking ahead, A&F sees revenue growth down at a mid-single digits clip vs. +1.7% consensus. The guidance reflecting the estimated adverse impact of COVID-19 in the range of $40M to $50M and the adverse impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates of approximately $5M. The company anticipates the outbreak could lead to disruption of product deliveries across the global supply chain.

