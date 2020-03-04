Marathon Petroleum to link GHG emissions to compensation programs

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) says it has set a company-wide goal to cut its greenhouse gas emissions per barrel of oil equivalent processed to 30% below 2014 levels by 2030, while linking the goal's achievement to its executive compensation program and other employee programs.

Marathon says its GHG emissions intensity reductions encompass Scope 1 - direct emissions from its operations, such as refineries, trucks and compressors - as well as Scope 2 - indirect emissions resulting from the electricity and steam it purchases to support its business activities.

The company says the 2030 goal builds upon the strategy highlighted in its Perspectives on Climate-Related Scenarios report, which has lowered its GHG emissions intensity by ~20% over the past five years.