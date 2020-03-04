AMAG Pharma +5% premarket on Q4 results

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Q4 results:

Revenues: $89.7M (+1.8%); Feraheme: $41.7M (+18.5%); Makena: $25.6M (-45.4%); Intrarosa: $6.5M (+10.2%).

Net loss: ($199.9M); loss/share: ($5.89); CF Ops: ($125.7M).

Non-GAAP EBITDA loss: ($5.8M).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $230M - 280M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $20M - 50M.

2020 key priorities: Complete successful CEO transition.

Divest Intrarosa and Vyleesi to align with the new strategic direction.

Work with the FDA to maintain patient access to Makena.

Advance ciraparantag and AMAG-423 development programs.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

