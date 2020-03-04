Needham hits Okta sidelines on 'overextended' valuation

Needham cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from Buy to Hold and removes the $154 target, citing the "overextended" valuation that leaves little room for improvement, especially when compared to its security peers.

Analyst Alex Henderson says the coronavirus-related negatives outweigh benefits from "a 'stay at home' trend."

Henderson sees Okta as "one of the premier names" in the sector but is looking for a more attractive entry point.

Okta shares are up 0.7% pre-market to $132.25. Shares are up 65% in the past year and 13.8% YTD.

The company has a Neutral Quant rating.