Ash Carter nominated to GE board

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter has been nominated to the GE (NYSE:GE) board for election at the annual meeting of shareholders on May 5, 2020. Carter also serves on the board of Delta Air Lines.

"Ash brings unrivaled expertise in international affairs, technology, security, and government to the Board. He led significant operational reforms at the Department of Defense - the largest employer in the world," said GE Lead Director Thomas Horton.

"He brings the perspective of our customers, particularly in aerospace and government, directly onto our board, and his experience assessing and navigating changing geopolitics, markets, and industries will make GE more prepared and agile for the future," added CEO Larry Culp.