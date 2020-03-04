Bed Bath & Beyond appoints new chief merchandising officer

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) names Joe Hartsig as chief merchandising officer and president of Harmon Stores.

Hartsig will report directly to Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Mark Tritton and be a key member of the senior leadership team. He will be responsible for developing and implementing BBBY's product strategy and his responsibilities will include oversight of the company's omni-channel merchandising, planning, and owned brand strategies.

Hartsig most recently served as Senior VP & chief merchandising officer at Walgreens.

BBBY +2.93% premarket to $10.20.

Source: Press Release