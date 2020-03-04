And the Covid-19 list keeps growing...

Recent announcements on the COVID-19 front:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX): Working on two SARS-Cov-2 tests: NxTAG CoV Expanded Panel: should be available to ship to customers in a few weeks. Testing in China to wind up in the next several days. Testing in U.S. underway. SARS-CoV-2 on ARIES real-time PCR system: company has evaluated a single-target test for SARS-CoV-2 while two European reference labs successfully validated a multi-targeted test under Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. CEO Nachum Shamir says it is premature to quantify the financial impact of these efforts.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT): Partnering with Duke-NUS Medical School on COVID-19 vaccine for Singapore (based on STARR technology).

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM): Partnering with ChinaGoAbroad to facilitate the entry of Ampligen into China to be used as a prophylactic/early-onset therapeutic against COVID-19.