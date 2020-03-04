Crestwood enters Powder River G&P deal with Occidental Petroleum

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) says it entered into a new gathering and processing agreement to provide wellhead services for Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) 2020 delineation program in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.

Crestwood says it expects minimal incremental capital requirements to connect the new wells.

Also, Crestwood says it began commercial operations at the 200M cf/day Bucking Horse II processing plant in Wyoming, which brings the company's total processing capacity in the Powder River Basin to 345M cf/day.

With Bucking Horse II complete, Crestwood says its capital requirements in the Powder River will decrease substantially, with future capital invested toward expansion and optimization projects across the system.