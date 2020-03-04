Brown-Forman works in coronavirus impact into guidance

Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) slips in early trading after issuing new guidance.

"We revised our full-year outlook to reflect tempered expectations in some of our international markets as well as the increasingly uncertain global economic and geopolitical environment," says CEO Lawson Whiting. The look ahead includes the estimated impact of COVID-19 on results.

The company expects low single-digit underlying net sales growth and full-year EPS of $1.75 to $1.80 vs. $1.82 consensus. Underlying operating income is seen coming in flat to modestly declining for the full year.

Shares of Brown-Forman are down 0.15% in the premarket session.

