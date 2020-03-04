BofA joins the bulls on Highwoods Properties

Bank of America analyst James Feldman upgrades Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) to Buy from Neutral on the basis that the stock is trading at an "unwarranted" discount to its peers.

Boosts price target to $55 from $54.

Higher population and job growth in its Sunbelt markets generates above-average office conditions vs. its office-REIT peers, Feldman writes.

Sees a risk of slower leasing in the near term due to coronavirus concerns and election uncertainty, but operating tailwinds in its markets and valuation provide mitigating factors.

Feldman's Buy rating compares with Quant rating of Very Bullish and Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (5 Very Bullish, 9 Neutral).

