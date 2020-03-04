Italy closes schools until mid-March - Ansa

Italy's government will close schools and universities starting tomorrow until mid-March because of coronavirus, Ansa news agency reports, citing unnamed sources.

Schools are already closed in the country's northern regions that were hit the worst by the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said the government is likely to order that professional soccer matches and other large sporting events be played behind closed doors, due to the emergency, Ansa reports.

Update at 8:50 AM ET: Italy's education minister says no decision has yet been reached on school closure.

