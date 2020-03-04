Credit Suisse reels in estimates on FedEx

Credit Suisse cuts estimates on FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to account for the sharp plunge in the international express business from COVID-19 related manufacturing shutdowns and supply chain constraints. The firm now sees FQ3 EPS of $1.22 vs. $1.72 consensus.

"Although we see the potential for upside, and for FDX to fully recoup lost revs and margin in fiscal '21, we have not yet dialed this in; as such, our FY21 estimate falls to $12.37 from $13.55," advises analyst Allison Landry. The consensus FY21 EPS mark is $12.49.

Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on FDX on its view that an airfreight capacity crunch could help a recovery in FY21, but reels in the price target on FDX to $159 from $170.