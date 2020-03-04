Rio Tinto climate strategy slammed by activist investor

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) faces fresh criticism of its climate change strategy after activist investors led by Friends of the Earth subsidiary Market Forces tabled a shareholder resolution calling for tougher emission reduction targets.

The group says it tabled a more comprehensive motion because of the "weak" climate targets announced by Rio last week.

Rio is targeting a 30% cut in emissions intensity from its operations and an additional 15% reduction in absolute emissions by 2030, and has pledged to spend $1B on climate related projects over the next few years.

But the miner is under fire for refusing to set any targets or goals for Scope 3 emissions, which include those produced by its customers, putting it at odds with some of its peers such as BHP and Vale.

Rio's decision not to set Scope 3 targets sends a "poor message to shareholders" when other miners were committing to action, Market Forces says.

Rio CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques argues its rivals are able to make Scope 3 commitments because they produce fossil fuels and can thus control their emissions.