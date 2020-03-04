Cellect Bio up 36% premarket on Canndoc deal

Thinly traded nano cap Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) has inked a binding letter of intent with Canndoc Ltd. for exclusive rights, subject to definitive agreements, to use the latter's products to reduce opioid usage.

Canndoc has agreed to supply APOP with at least six tons of GMP pharma grade cannabis products over the next five years (valued at $18M).

APOP will have the option to extend the agreement for an additional five years until 2029. It will also issue 1,023,720 ADRs to Canndoc representing 19% of its share capital.

The parties have signed a non-binding letter of intent for a full merger.