Goldman Sachs dials up the conviction on Target

Goldman Sachs adds Target (NYSE:TGT) to its Americas Conviction List after taking in the retailer's strategy update yesterday.

"We think there is room for the top-line story to exceed their low-single-digit growth guidance as the company continues to benefit from competitor store closures," the firm said.

Goldman has a Buy rating on Target and price target of $125.

Shares of Target are up 1.66% premarket to $107.60 vs. the 52-week trading range of $70.03 to $130.24.

Previously: Target to go even smaller with new store format (March 3)