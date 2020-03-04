Philips' China supply chains recovering but disruption will hit results

Philips (NYSE:PHG) +1.8% pre-market after saying its supply lines in China are recovering from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak, but the disruption will hurt Q1 and possibly Q2 results.

CEO Frans van Houten says the company had seen demand for its CT scanners and respiratory devices rise as a result of the outbreak, and its factories in China are operating at 80% of capacity.

Philips, which has six factories in China, repeats its previous warning that coronavirus related disruptions would hurt Q1 earnings, without specifying how much.

"This situation has improved, but it's too early to say how March will develop," the CEO says, but "if our factories stay at 80% instead of going to full capacity, we will have a problem in [Q2] as our stocks will dry up."