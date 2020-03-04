Nokia, Marvell team up on 5G silicon

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL) have entered a partnership on silicon innovations for 5G.

The companies are working together on 5G multi-Radio Access Technology silicon applications, which will include building out the range of ReefShark chipsets for 5G solutions.

They'll build a new generation of custom system-on-chip and infrastructure processors that will blend Nokia wireless tech with Marvell's multi-core Arm processor platforms.

The ReefShark approach is meant to cut size and power consumption amid increased capacity and performance.