CVS, UNH among premarket gainers

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) +38% on Canndoc deal.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) +28% .

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +24% on recent announcements on Covid-19 front.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT) +17% on recent announcements on Covid-19 front.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) +15% .

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) +11% on expanding partnership with Alnylam into Covid-19

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) +10% as buying opportunity kicks in after shares sold off 20% last week.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +10% .

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) +10% as buying opportunity kicks in after shares sold off 20% last week.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) +8% .

Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) +8% on publication of new data on Acthar Gel in Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Dermatomyositis/Polymyositis published in open access Rheumatology.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) +7% as Allergan and Editas Medicine dose first patient mid-stage study of blindness medicine.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) +7% on completing enrollment in short-term feasibility study for stress urinary incontinence.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) +7% after upgrade and Q4 results.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) +6% .

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) +4% .

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) +6% as buying opportunity kicks in after shares sold off 20% last week.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) +5% on Q4 results.