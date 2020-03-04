CVS, UNH among premarket gainers

Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) +38% on Canndoc deal.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) +28%.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +24% on recent announcements on Covid-19 front.
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:ARCT) +17% on recent announcements on Covid-19 front.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) +15%.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) +11% on expanding partnership with Alnylam into Covid-19
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) +10% as buying opportunity kicks in after shares sold off 20% last week.
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +10%.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) +10% as buying opportunity kicks in after shares sold off 20% last week.
Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) +8%.
Mallinckrodt Plc (NYSE:MNK) +8% on publication of new data on Acthar Gel in Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Dermatomyositis/Polymyositis published in open access Rheumatology.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) +7% as Allergan and Editas Medicine dose first patient mid-stage study of blindness medicine.
Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) +7% on completing enrollment in short-term feasibility study for stress urinary incontinence.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) +7% after upgrade and Q4 results.
Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) +6%.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) +4%.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) +6% as buying opportunity kicks in after shares sold off 20% last week.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) +5% on Q4 results.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) +5% on completing asset sale to Stada.