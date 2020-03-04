Oyo cutting 17% of workforce

SoftBank-backed (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Oyo is laying off 5,000 from its global workforce as part of the restructuring announced in January.

After the cut, Oyo will have about 25K employees across over 80 countries.

Bloomberg sources say the cuts will predominantly hit China, where half of the 6,000 full-time staff will be out. The other cuts will spread across the U.S. and India.

Oyo also plans to temporarily layoff 4,000 discretionary workers until the business recovers.

Related: Yesterday, Nikkei Asian Review reported that Oyo's Japanese residential unit took a hit when the SoftBank-affiliated Z Holdings sold its $77M stake at a steep discount.