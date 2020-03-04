Expect a record wave of mortgage refinancing after Fed cut

The Fed's 50-basis point rate cut and the resulting plunge in long-term bond yields will push mortgage rates to "unimaginable" lows and likely trigger a wave of refinancing that will put billions of dollars into Americans' pockets, the Financial Times reports.

The rate cut's effect on mortgage demand should be "instantaneous," Lawerence Yun, chief economist of the National Association of Realtors, told the FT.

"People will check into the market next week," he said, due to the "unimaginably low" mortgage rates he expects.

Michael Fratantoni, chief economist at the Mortgage Bankers Association, though, says it will take a while for banks to process customers' refinancing applications.

"Lenders are scrambling to meet demand," he Frantantoni said, adding that it may take a couple of months for rates to adjust.

Quill Intelligence's Danielle DiMartino, though, says "lowering rates can only do so much" to help the economy. Consumers will have to be willing to conferences, vacations, movies and restaurants.

"In the longer term, you will have more cash in your pocket but it could get drowned out by this demand shock," she said.

Overall, the banking industry isn't expected to profit much from the expected refinancing wave. Revenues from refinancing mortgages and selling them into the bond market account for ~2% of U.S. banks' revenue, according to Autonomous Research.

At almost all banks any gain from refinancing will be more than offset by the negative effect of falling rates on mortgage yields.

"The rate impact on banks is material and that is being priced in recent weeks in the stock markets," said bank analyst Aaron Deer at Piper Sandler. "It's not positive."

Financial ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH

Mortgage REIT ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT

Mortgage-backed securities ETFs: DMO, PGZ, TSI, JLS, CMBS