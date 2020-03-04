Alcoa upgraded at BofA after shares close at 11-year low

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +3.1% pre-market as BofA Merrill Lynch upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform while lowering its stock price target to $15 from $20.

BAML analyst Timna Tanners cites valuation, as shares are down 55% from a peak in April 2019 and closed yesterday at its lowest since March 2009.

In addition to valuation, Tanners thinks investors may "start to anticipate a sharp Chinese stimulus" in response to the coronavirus, which could act as a positive catalyst for the stock.

