Imperial sees virus-proof Netflix adding more users

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) bull Imperial Capital thinks the coronavirus spread could mean stronger subscriber numbers, thanks to a "'cocooning' effect."

Shares are up 2.4% premarket.

Netflix's service seems "impervious" to the virus, analyst David Miller writes - "but because the price is so low, it is impervious to any derivative recessionary effects."

He has an Outperform rating, and has boosted his view of Q1 domestic net subscriber additions to 510,000 from 480,000, and raised the international adds view to 7M from 6.52M.

Imperial's $438 price target implies 19% upside.

While sell-side analysts are Bullish, Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. Netflix has a Quant Rating of Neutral.