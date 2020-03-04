Oppenheimer cuts PT on Starbucks

Oppenheimer runs the math on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Starbucks (SBUX N/A ).

The firm sees a $0.12 to $0.16 headwind relative to the consensus 2020 EPS mark of $3.00 as it factors in lost international sales from known store closures and estimated SSS reductions, lower margins from operating deleverage and pressure on international licensed revenue.

Oppenheimer lowers it 2021 EPS estimate on Outperform-rated Starbucks to $3.34 from $3.41 prior and $3.44 consensus. The new price target is $95 vs. $105 prior and the average sell-side PT of $95.76.

Shares of SBUX are down 8.91% YTD.