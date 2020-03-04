Evolus down 16.5% on "speculative" comments from Jeuveau competitor

In a statement, Evolus (EOLS -16.5% ) cries foul over recent comments from Medytox related to their dispute over their respective frown line treatments.

Seoul-based Medytox, along with development partner Allergan (AGN +1% ) filed a complaint in January 2019 with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) aimed at stopping the market launch of Evolus' Botox rival Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), approved by the FDA 13 months ago. Medytox claims that a former employee gave Daewoong the results of its research on a new manufacturing process for the botulinum toxin. The latter markets its product in South Korea under the brand name Nabota and plans to sell it elsewhere under the name Jeuveau (Evolus in-licensed U.S. rights in 2013). Litigation in Korea between Medytox and Daewoong is ongoing.

In a news report published earlier today, Medytox said that it agreed with a statement from an ITC attorney that Daewoong has used its botulinum toxin (BTX) strain, adding, "ITC attorneys' opinions are known to have a profound effect on the final decision of the court. It is now clear that the allegations against Daewoong stealing Medytox's BTX strain are true."

Evolus regards Medytox's statements as "speculative" and "intended to create confusion" in the U.S. market ahead of the ITC Judge's initial ruling expected in June. A final determination should be announced in October.