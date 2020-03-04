Class 8 truck orders fall in February

Preliminary North America Class 8 net orders in February fell 16% Y/Y to 14,100 units, according to ACT Research.

The firm reports February Classes 5-7 net orders rose to an 11-month high of 22,200 units. The tally was up 12% from January, but down 12% from a very strong year-ago comparison.

"Weak freight market and rate conditions, as well as a still- large backlog, continue to bedevil new Class 8 orders," observes ACT senior analyst Kenny Vieth.

Sector watch: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN), Cummins (NYSE:CMI), WABCO (NYSE:WBC), Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), Meritor (NYSE:MTOR), Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY) and Navistar (NYSE:NAV)